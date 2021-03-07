Short Interest in Aareal Bank AG (OTCMKTS:AAALF) Grows By 31.7%

Aareal Bank AG (OTCMKTS:AAALF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 228,700 shares, a growth of 31.7% from the January 28th total of 173,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:AAALF opened at $20.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.50. Aareal Bank has a 12-month low of $20.78 and a 12-month high of $20.78.

Separately, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aareal Bank in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services.

