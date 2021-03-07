Short Interest in AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Declines By 17.6%

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the January 28th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 239,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

VLVLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Get AB Volvo (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS VLVLY opened at $26.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.52 and its 200-day moving average is $22.44. AB Volvo has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $26.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AB Volvo will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.473 per share. This is a positive change from AB Volvo (publ)’s previous annual dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 5.79%. AB Volvo (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.86%.

About AB Volvo (publ)

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for AB Volvo (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Volvo (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.