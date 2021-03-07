Short Interest in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Declines By 19.7%

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,520,000 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the January 28th total of 3,140,000 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 714,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

In other Accolade news, Director Thomas J. Neff sold 161,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $8,991,929.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,944.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Get Accolade alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,858,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,879,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,493,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,970,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACCD shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Accolade from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Accolade from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Accolade in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Accolade from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Accolade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $39.92 on Friday. Accolade has a fifty-two week low of $28.68 and a fifty-two week high of $65.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.26.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $38.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 million. Accolade’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accolade will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.