Short Interest in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Decreases By 19.9%

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the January 28th total of 2,660,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 540,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,670. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Donna Jennings sold 25,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $1,022,284.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,024.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,161 shares of company stock worth $129,564. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adtalem Global Education stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.80. The company had a trading volume of 564,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,471. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.99. Adtalem Global Education has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a positive return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $283.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ATGE. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

