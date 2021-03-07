Short Interest in Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:ALLIF) Drops By 18.8%

Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:ALLIF) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 52,600 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the January 28th total of 64,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,611,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Alpha Lithium stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. Alpha Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.57.
Alpha Lithium Company Profile
