Short Interest in Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:ALLIF) Drops By 18.8%

Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:ALLIF) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 52,600 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the January 28th total of 64,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,611,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Alpha Lithium stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. Alpha Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.57.

Alpha Lithium Company Profile

Alpha Lithium Corporation operates as a lithium exploration company in North America and Argentina. Its principal property is the Tolillar Salar project comprising 10 exploitation concessions totaling 27,500 hectares located in the province of Salta, Argentina. The company was formerly known as Voltaic Minerals Corp.

