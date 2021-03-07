Short Interest in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Increases By 27.6%

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 48,130,000 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the January 28th total of 37,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

In other news, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total transaction of $8,280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 33,317,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $534,740,177.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,360,619 shares of company stock worth $558,087,119. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 11,285 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 118.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 23,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 12,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMC traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $8.05. The stock had a trading volume of 59,734,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,309,156. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.62. AMC Entertainment has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $20.36.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. MKM Partners lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.15.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

