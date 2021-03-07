Short Interest in ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Drops By 19.7%

ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 9,180,000 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the January 28th total of 11,430,000 shares. Approximately 12.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $15.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,560.56 and a beta of 1.88. ANGI Homeservices has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $19.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82.

Get ANGI Homeservices alerts:

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $359.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.17 million. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 0.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ANGI shares. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised ANGI Homeservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research lowered ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.99.

In other news, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 76,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $1,364,259.22. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 664,420 shares in the company, valued at $11,786,810.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $119,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 318,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,807,341.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,051 shares of company stock worth $3,113,747 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ANGI Homeservices in the fourth quarter worth about $1,979,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ANGI Homeservices in the fourth quarter worth about $2,638,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 109,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 41,048 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in ANGI Homeservices in the fourth quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 282,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 20,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

About ANGI Homeservices

ANGI Homeservices Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for ANGI Homeservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGI Homeservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.