Short Interest in Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Decreases By 17.3%

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 64,200 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the January 28th total of 77,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATBPF. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Antibe Therapeutics from $16.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATBPF opened at $3.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.72. Antibe Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $5.88.

Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. Antibe Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.96% and a negative return on equity of 150.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that Antibe Therapeutics will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

