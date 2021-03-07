Short Interest in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) Rises By 29.7%

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the January 28th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 579,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASLN. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $405,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 317.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 247,018 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 427,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 11,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 1,678,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 255,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.64% of the company’s stock.
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology and oncology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and a small molecule inhibitor targeting oncology.
Read More: 52 Week Highs
Receive News & Ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.