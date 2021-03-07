Short Interest in Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) Decreases By 17.9%

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 663,100 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the January 28th total of 807,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 383,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athira Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

In other Athira Pharma news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 311,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $6,999,997.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athira Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Athira Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Athira Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Athira Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Athira Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

Athira Pharma stock opened at $19.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.29. Athira Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $15.79 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79.

About Athira Pharma

Athira Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in various clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

