Short Interest in Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Expands By 29.5%

Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the January 28th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 337,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ballantyne Strong stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,376 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Ballantyne Strong as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTN opened at $2.36 on Friday. Ballantyne Strong has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $3.75. The company has a market cap of $42.96 million, a PE ratio of 47.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.91.

Ballantyne Strong, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in various business activities focused on serving the entertainment, retail, financial, advertising, and government markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Strong Entertainment, Convergent, and Strong Outdoor. The Strong Entertainment segment manufactures projection screens and customized screen support systems; and manufactures and distributes screens to theme parks, museums, and schools as well as for special events.

