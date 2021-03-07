Short Interest in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Drops By 19.4%

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the January 28th total of 1,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 389,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE BXS traded up $1.09 on Friday, reaching $32.54. 434,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,488. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.68. BancorpSouth Bank has a 12 month low of $17.21 and a 12 month high of $32.58. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get BancorpSouth Bank alerts:

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 19.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. DA Davidson cut BancorpSouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,349,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,640,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,907,000 after buying an additional 19,442 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP increased its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 187,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 11,813 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 472,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,977,000 after acquiring an additional 33,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in BancorpSouth Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for BancorpSouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancorpSouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.