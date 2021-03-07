Short Interest in Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Drops By 18.9%

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the January 28th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

BCV stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $29.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,919. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.97. Bancroft Fund has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $36.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%.

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 1,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $42,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,427,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $118,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 138,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,705 shares of company stock valued at $178,615 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCV. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Bancroft Fund by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 9,178 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bancroft Fund by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 7,683 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bancroft Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $702,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bancroft Fund by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bancroft Fund during the 4th quarter worth $615,000. Institutional investors own 24.84% of the company’s stock.

About Bancroft Fund

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

