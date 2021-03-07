Short Interest in BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) Grows By 32.0%

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 79,600 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the January 28th total of 60,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BioVie stock. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in shares of BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP owned 0.11% of BioVie at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

BIVI opened at $14.78 on Friday. BioVie has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.44.

BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10).

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on BioVie in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company.

BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs therapies in the United States. It develops BIV201, which completed Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis. The company was formerly known as NanoAntibiotics, Inc and changed its name to BioVie Inc in July 2016.

