Short Interest in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Rises By 28.0%

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the January 28th total of 1,610,000 shares. Approximately 10.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 298,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCEI. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 58.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 436.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 125.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000.

BCEI stock traded up $3.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.50. The company had a trading volume of 549,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,612. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $39.58. The company has a market cap of $823.14 million, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.42 and a 200 day moving average of $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $3.02. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $62.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.38 million. Research analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BCEI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

