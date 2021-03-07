Short Interest in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Declines By 19.9%

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 857,500 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the January 28th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 471,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $4.22. 345,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,362. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $6.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $90.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.48.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

About BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. The company holds overriding royalty interest comprising a non-operational interest in minerals in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.

