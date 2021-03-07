Short Interest in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Drops By 19.6%

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 62,400 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the January 28th total of 77,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Calumet Specialty Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLMT opened at $4.36 on Friday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $4.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.32.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.09). Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a negative return on equity of 314.00% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. On average, analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 15.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products, which are used primarily as raw material components for basic industrial, consumer, and automotive goods.

