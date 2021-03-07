Short Interest in Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Declines By 17.3%

Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 498,500 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the January 28th total of 602,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 249.3 days.

Shares of Capital Power stock opened at $26.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.40. Capital Power has a 12 month low of $14.19 and a 12 month high of $30.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPXWF shares. CIBC lifted their price target on Capital Power from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Desjardins initiated coverage on Capital Power in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Capital Power from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Capital Power from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Capital Power in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.20.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

