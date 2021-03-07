Short Interest in CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) Rises By 27.8%

CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 115,300 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the January 28th total of 90,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,522,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CBDD opened at $0.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.02. CBD of Denver has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.04.

Get CBD of Denver alerts:

About CBD of Denver

CBD of Denver Inc engages in developing and commercializing cannabidiol (CBD) products. It is involved in the research, development, and distribution of premium hemp extract products. The company was formerly known as Verde Media Group, Inc and changed its name to CBD of Denver Inc in 2018. CBD of Denver Inc is based in Centennial, Colorado.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CBD of Denver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBD of Denver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.