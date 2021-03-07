Short Interest in China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC) Expands By 32.3%

China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 57,300 shares, an increase of 32.3% from the January 28th total of 43,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 395,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:CXDC opened at $1.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.07. China XD Plastics has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.14.

China XD Plastics Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of modified plastics primarily for automotive applications in the People's Republic of China, and Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. Its modified plastics are used to fabricate various auto components, including exteriors consisting of automobile bumpers, rearview and sideview mirrors, and license plate parts; interiors, such as door panels, dashboards, steering wheels, glove compartments, and safety belt components; and functional components comprising air conditioner casings, heating and ventilation casings, engine covers, and air ducts.

