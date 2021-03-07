Short Interest in China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC) Expands By 32.3%

China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 57,300 shares, an increase of 32.3% from the January 28th total of 43,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 395,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NASDAQ:CXDC opened at $1.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.07. China XD Plastics has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.14.
About China XD Plastics
