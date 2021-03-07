Short Interest in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Decreases By 18.3%

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 762,700 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the January 28th total of 933,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 33,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total value of $3,286,271.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $196,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMPR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 232.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 190.3% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 38,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 25,525 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 4.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 418.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 30,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 3.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress stock opened at $97.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.19 and a 200-day moving average of $89.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.56. Cimpress has a 1-year low of $40.80 and a 1-year high of $128.87.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($1.61). Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 2.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cimpress will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Cimpress from $112.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research boosted their target price on shares of Cimpress to $124.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th.

About Cimpress

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

