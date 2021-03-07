Short Interest in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Increases By 28.2%

Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 879,500 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the January 28th total of 686,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 410,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ:COHR opened at $235.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.88. Coherent has a one year low of $78.21 and a one year high of $264.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.52.
Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $326.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.22 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Coherent will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Coherent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,544,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coherent by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Coherent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coherent by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,635 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,047,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Coherent by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Coherent Company Profile
Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.
Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.