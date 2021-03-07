Short Interest in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Increases By 28.2%

Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 879,500 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the January 28th total of 686,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 410,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHR opened at $235.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.88. Coherent has a one year low of $78.21 and a one year high of $264.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.52.

Get Coherent alerts:

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $326.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.22 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Coherent will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Longbow Research lowered shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Coherent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Coherent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.56.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Coherent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,544,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coherent by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Coherent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coherent by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,635 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,047,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Coherent by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.