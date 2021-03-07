Short Interest in Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF) Declines By 18.8%

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 276,900 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the January 28th total of 340,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 923.0 days.
Shares of CLPBF stock opened at $138.92 on Friday. Coloplast A/S has a one year low of $125.50 and a one year high of $177.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.23.
About Coloplast A/S
See Also: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?
Receive News & Ratings for Coloplast A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coloplast A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.