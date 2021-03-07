Short Interest in Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF) Declines By 18.8%

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 276,900 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the January 28th total of 340,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 923.0 days.

Shares of CLPBF stock opened at $138.92 on Friday. Coloplast A/S has a one year low of $125.50 and a one year high of $177.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.23.

About Coloplast A/S

Coloplast A/S develops and markets intimate healthcare products and services worldwide. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

