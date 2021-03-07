Short Interest in Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF) Increases By 27.2%

Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 176,400 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the January 28th total of 138,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,764.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CMSQF opened at $11.25 on Friday. Computershare has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $11.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.23.
About Computershare
