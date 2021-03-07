Short Interest in Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Declines By 18.9%

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 134,000 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the January 28th total of 165,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

CPPMF stock opened at $2.36 on Friday. Copper Mountain Mining has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.25.

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CPPMF shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from $2.50 to $2.70 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from $2.75 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Copper Mountain Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.93.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 176 located mineral claims, 15 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.