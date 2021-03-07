Short Interest in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Declines By 19.0%

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 8,600,000 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the January 28th total of 10,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.40.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total transaction of $1,585,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total transaction of $631,483.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 957,522 shares of company stock worth $192,831,780 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 92.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 60.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRWD stock opened at $183.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -381.49 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $31.95 and a twelve month high of $251.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.01.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.36 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The company’s revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

