Short Interest in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) Rises By 26.4%

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the January 28th total of 814,600 shares. Approximately 28.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 856,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYCC. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,172,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $3,057,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $3,710,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYCC opened at $6.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.34. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $19.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.32.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.83). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include CYC065, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

