Short Interest in Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) Declines By 19.8%

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the January 28th total of 16,700 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Daily Journal from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Get Daily Journal alerts:

In related news, CEO Gerald L. Salzman sold 346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.00, for a total value of $96,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,041,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald L. Salzman sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,432 shares of company stock worth $3,387,140 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DJCO. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Daily Journal by 327.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Daily Journal by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Daily Journal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Daily Journal by 104.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Daily Journal by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DJCO opened at $332.51 on Friday. Daily Journal has a 12-month low of $187.53 and a 12-month high of $416.68. The company has a market cap of $458.86 million, a P/E ratio of 113.10 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $338.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.29.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The company reported ($7.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.04 million during the quarter. Daily Journal had a net margin of 8.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%.

Daily Journal Company Profile

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Daily Journal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Journal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.