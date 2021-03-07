Short Interest in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Declines By 19.3%

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 5,010,000 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the January 28th total of 6,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DQ. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 299.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. 14.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on DQ. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Daqo New Energy from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.95.

DQ stock traded down $6.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,302,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,891,415. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.48. Daqo New Energy has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $130.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

