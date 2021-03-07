Short Interest in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Drops By 20.0%

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 32,660,000 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the January 28th total of 40,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in DISH Network during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,270,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 66,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of DISH Network during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,844,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,708,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,270,000 after buying an additional 2,192,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in shares of DISH Network during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $387,000. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DISH Network alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DISH shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Guggenheim downgraded DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DISH Network from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.45.

Shares of DISH Network stock opened at $33.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.53. DISH Network has a 52 week low of $17.09 and a 52 week high of $37.89. The company has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.49. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that DISH Network will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.