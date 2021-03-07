Short Interest in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Drops By 18.1%

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the January 28th total of 2,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.2 days.

BOOM stock opened at $67.49 on Friday. DMC Global has a twelve month low of $20.15 and a twelve month high of $69.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.05, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.38.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). DMC Global had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. On average, equities research analysts expect that DMC Global will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on DMC Global from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on DMC Global from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. DMC Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.25.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Longe sold 8,417 shares of DMC Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $538,182.98. Also, insider Antoine Nobili sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total value of $209,612.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,438 shares of company stock valued at $1,309,977 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DMC Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,816,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in DMC Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $965,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in DMC Global by 198.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 42,681 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in DMC Global by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in DMC Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $958,000.

About DMC Global

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

