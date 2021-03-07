Short Interest in Elah Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELLH) Drops By 20.0%

Elah Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELLH) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the January 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of ELLH remained flat at $$80.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.19. Elah has a one year low of $36.01 and a one year high of $88.00.

About Elah

Elah Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire businesses in the commercial and industrial markets. Previously, it was engaged in aluminum melting, processing, recycling, and alloying activities in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Real Industry, Inc and changed its name to Elah Holdings, Inc in May 2018.

