Short Interest in Elah Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELLH) Drops By 20.0%

Elah Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELLH) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the January 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.
Shares of ELLH remained flat at $$80.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.19. Elah has a one year low of $36.01 and a one year high of $88.00.
About Elah
