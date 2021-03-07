Short Interest in Erin Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:ERINQ) Decreases By 19.4%

Erin Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:ERINQ) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 73,500 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the January 28th total of 91,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 337,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Erin Energy stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. 34,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,691. Erin Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01.

Erin Energy Company Profile

Erin Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition and development of energy resources in Africa. Its asset portfolio consists of five licenses covering an area of approximately 6,000 square kilometers across offshore Nigeria, offshore Ghana, and offshore The Gambia.

