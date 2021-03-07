Short Interest in Erin Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:ERINQ) Decreases By 19.4%

Erin Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:ERINQ) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 73,500 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the January 28th total of 91,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 337,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Erin Energy stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. 34,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,691. Erin Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01.
Erin Energy Company Profile
