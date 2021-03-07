Short Interest in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Drops By 17.6%

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the January 28th total of 2,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 365,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

In related news, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 1,946 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $78,754.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 203,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,235,037.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Nicholas Graham sold 545 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $26,454.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 13,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,774.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,278 shares of company stock valued at $4,775,114. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 10,511.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after acquiring an additional 189,200 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in EverQuote by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in EverQuote by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 25,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in EverQuote in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,974,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

EVER has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on EverQuote from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on EverQuote from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.13.

Shares of EVER opened at $40.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -132.06 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.87. EverQuote has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $63.44.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $97.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.79 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that EverQuote will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

