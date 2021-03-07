Short Interest in Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Declines By 19.4%

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 79,300 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the January 28th total of 98,400 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 216,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of EYEN stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.63. 237,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,541. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.63. The stock has a market cap of $140.10 million, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 2.27. Eyenovia has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $7.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Eyenovia during the third quarter worth $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Eyenovia in the third quarter worth $51,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Eyenovia by 16,494.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 12,536 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in Eyenovia in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Eyenovia by 11.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the period. 7.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EYEN shares. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Eyenovia in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eyenovia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.95.

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of microdose therapeutics utilizing its patented piezo-print delivery technology, branded the Optejet. It focuses on achieving clinical microdosing of next-generation formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its ocular delivery system, which has the potential to replace conventional eye dropper delivery and improve safety, tolerability, patient compliance, and topical delivery success for ophthalmic eye treatments.

