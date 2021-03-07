Short Interest in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) Grows By 26.2%

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 56,300 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the January 28th total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Arnhold LLC increased its stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 143,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 58,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

Get First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC alerts:

FCRD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of FCRD traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.84. 138,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,350. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $5.67. The firm has a market cap of $115.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.68.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a negative net margin of 161.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.42%. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

About First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.