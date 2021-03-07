Short Interest in Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) Declines By 18.7%

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the January 28th total of 3,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 456,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days. Approximately 8.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms have issued reports on FMTX. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Forma Therapeutics from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Forma Therapeutics from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Forma Therapeutics from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Get Forma Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of FMTX stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $33.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 605,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,958. Forma Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $29.46 and a 12-month high of $56.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.65.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Forma Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $1,216,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Forma Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $609,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Forma Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,298,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Forma Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Forma Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $728,000. Institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

About Forma Therapeutics

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Forma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.