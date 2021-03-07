Short Interest in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) Declines By 19.6%

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 164,000 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the January 28th total of 204,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 883,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 18.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 26,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 1.01% of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

NASDAQ:HJLI traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.40. 482,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,796. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.30. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $20.25.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells tissue based solutions for patients with cardiovascular disease, and peripheral arterial and venous disease in the United States and Europe. It develops and manufactures bioprosthetic implantable devices for cardiovascular diseases, including the VenoValve, a porcine based device to be surgically implanted in the deep venous system of the leg to treat reflux associated with chronic venous insufficiency; and the CoreoGraft, a bovine based off the shelf conduit to be used to revascularize the heart during coronary artery bypass graft surgeries.

