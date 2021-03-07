Short Interest in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Decreases By 17.2%

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 389,700 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the January 28th total of 470,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Shares of HSII stock opened at $37.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.61. The firm has a market cap of $719.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.86 and a beta of 0.84. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $38.41.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. Heidrick & Struggles International had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 5.02%. On average, research analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.17%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 342.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 247.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

HSII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barrington Research raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

