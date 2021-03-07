Short Interest in Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN) Grows By 27.9%

Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the January 28th total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 746,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hudson Capital stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.91% of Hudson Capital worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUSN traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.67. 117,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,462. Hudson Capital has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $9.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.26.

Hudson Capital Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial advisory services to small-to-medium sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company offers commercial payment advisory services, international corporate financing advisory services, intermediary bank loan advisory services, supply chain financing services, and factoring services.

