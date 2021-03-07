Short Interest in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Drops By 18.3%

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,160,000 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the January 28th total of 3,870,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on HUM shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $429.00 to $479.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $458.95.

Shares of NYSE HUM traded up $10.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $399.39. 1,495,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $51.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $208.25 and a fifty-two week high of $474.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $387.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $406.92.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $19.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Humana will post 18.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total value of $1,963,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total value of $1,396,940.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,939,181.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,979 shares of company stock valued at $14,062,485 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Humana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

