Short Interest in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Drops By 19.2%

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 921,600 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the January 28th total of 1,140,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 163,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

In other news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 18,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $975,120.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,852.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 14,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $709,310.60. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,595 shares of company stock valued at $4,197,350. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Inogen alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INGN. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Inogen by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 9,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Inogen by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Inogen by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Inogen by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Inogen in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INGN traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.82. 191,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,619. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -531.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.11. Inogen has a 52-week low of $26.57 and a 52-week high of $56.46.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Inogen had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. Equities research analysts expect that Inogen will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Inogen from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research report on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp upgraded Inogen from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Inogen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Featured Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.