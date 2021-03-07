Short Interest in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Declines By 19.4%

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 328,200 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the January 28th total of 407,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR traded up $1.48 on Friday, reaching $71.47. The company had a trading volume of 141,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,866. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.47 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.08. Inter Parfums has a twelve month low of $34.20 and a twelve month high of $76.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $184.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.00 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

In related news, CEO Jean Madar sold 10,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $591,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,255. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,500 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,901,134. 44.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPAR. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter worth $15,010,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter worth about $13,906,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth about $11,113,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,267,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,115,000. 53.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IPAR shares. BWS Financial increased their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Inter Parfums from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Inter Parfums from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inter Parfums presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.14.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

