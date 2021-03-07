Short Interest in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) Decreases By 18.8%

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the January 28th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of JSMD stock opened at $64.32 on Friday. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $69.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.16.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter.

