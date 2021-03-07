Short Interest in Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) Rises By 31.6%

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the January 28th total of 904,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ KXIN opened at $2.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.18. Kaixin Auto has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $13.40.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaixin Auto during the fourth quarter worth about $767,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Kaixin Auto during the fourth quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaixin Auto during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Kaixin Auto Holdings operates as a used car dealership in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 14 dealerships. It also provides financing channels to its customers through its partnership with financial institutions; and value-added services to its customers, including insurance, extended warranties, and after-sales services.

