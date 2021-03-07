Short Interest in KP Tissue Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) Increases By 26.2%

KP Tissue Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the January 28th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 82.0 days.

Shares of KPTSF stock remained flat at $$8.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.27 and a 200 day moving average of $8.94. KP Tissue has a 1 year low of $5.56 and a 1 year high of $9.67.

KPTSF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC cut their price target on shares of KP Tissue from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of KP Tissue from $13.50 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins. The company markets its products under the Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels, Scotties, White Swan, White Cloud, Chalet, Embassy, and Metro brand names, as well as under private labels.

