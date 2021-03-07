Short Interest in Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Rises By 27.1%

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 392,400 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the January 28th total of 308,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 654.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th.

Shares of LIOPF stock remained flat at $$23.20 during trading hours on Friday. 300 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.20. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67 and a beta of -0.07. Lion has a fifty-two week low of $23.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.20.

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $893.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.25 million. Lion had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 13.45%. Equities analysts expect that Lion will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Lion Company Profile

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, wet wipes, body washes and bath additives, beauty soaps, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

