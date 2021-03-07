Short Interest in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Expands By 29.7%

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,850,000 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the January 28th total of 3,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “inline” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.72.

MMC opened at $117.01 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12-month low of $74.33 and a 12-month high of $120.97. The stock has a market cap of $59.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.48 and a 200-day moving average of $114.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total value of $36,292,001.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,662,928.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 55,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 443,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,888,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 29,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

