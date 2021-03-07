Short Interest in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Increases By 27.3%

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 14,540,000 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the January 28th total of 11,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MPW. Zacks Investment Research raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Truist lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

In other news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $5,622,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $40,317,553.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,366,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,275,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,368,000 after acquiring an additional 410,217 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,457,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MPW traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.24. 3,860,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,318,211. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.84. Medical Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $23.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.44 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 83.08%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

