Short Interest in MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Drops By 20.0%

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the January 28th total of 55,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of CXE traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.18. 18,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,804. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.08. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $5.45.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.
MFS High Income Municipal Trust Company Profile
MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.
